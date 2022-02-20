Stanford looks for the season series sweep against their conference rivals Oregon on Sunday in women's basketball.

The game of the day on the west coast features No. 2 Stanford (22-3) and Oregon (18-8) for the second time this season after the Cardinal won convincingly over the Ducks earlier this season. It has been an up-and-down season for the Ducks as they have been in and out of the Top 25, with huge wins over ranked opponents and bad losses that led to where they are today.

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Cardinal hit 12 threes as a team and a career-high 33 points (7-of-10 from three) from Lexie Hull:

In their first game this season, the Cardinal took care of business in the first three quarters taking a 66-50 lead into the final period.

The Cardinal won 80-68 in the end after a small push from the Ducks in the final period.

Lexie Hull had the best game of the season and her career with 33 points, shooting 13-for-22 from the field and 7-of-10 from three, making more than half of the team's three-point field goals in the game.

Haley Jones (12 points, seven rebounds and four assists) and Hannah Jump (11 points, 3-for-8 from three) stepped around Hull to build their lead.

On the other side, the Ducks saw 55 of their points come from Endyia Rogers (22 points and four rebounds), Nyara Sabally (19 points, eight rebounds and four steals) and Te-Hina Paopao (14 points) to try and keep the team in the game.

They only saw 13 points from the rest of the roster, which is not going to get the job done against a great team like the Cardinal.

