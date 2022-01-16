Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford at Utah in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford is riding high as it hits the road to take on Utah in conference play in women's college basketball.

In its last outing, No. 2 Stanford (12-3) made a statement against an undefeated Colorado team that was really making waves in the conference. In the performance, the Cardinal let Colorado, the conference and the country know that they are one of the best teams in the NCAA. This will be the first Pac-12 game of the season for the Utes.

How to Watch Stanford at Utah today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

The Cardinal took care of business against an undefeated Colorado team that was making noise in the Pac-12 to stand on top of the conference alone:

Since their loss to No. 1 South Carolina, the Cardinal have been on a mission. They have been rolling and look like they are gearing up for an inevitable rematch down the line in either the Final Four or championship game.

In their four games, they have crushed conference foes by an average of 18.5 points per game, including a huge win over No. 22 Colorado, who was undefeated at the time.

Prior to their loss to South Carolina, the Cardinal were already one of the best teams in the country, but they have hit another gear.

Overall this season, they are averaging 72.1 points per game and giving up 56.7 points to their opponents. The offense has pure balance with Haley Jones and Cameron Brink both averaging 12.4 points per game, Lexie Hull with 11.4 points and Hannah Jump with 10.5 points.

On the other side, the Utes have had a solid start to the season, but have not played a conference game and getting that started today against the best in the Pac-12.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Stanford at Utah

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
