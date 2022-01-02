Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Stanford at Washington State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 2 ranked Stanford has been through a gauntlet to start the season and has to be happy to see a familiar foe in Washington State on the schedule.
    It has been one heck of a non-conference schedule for the Stanford Cardinal (8-3), playing six ranked teams and four of the Top 10 teams in the country. They fared well, beating Maryland (No. 2) and Tennessee (No. 7), but dropped tough, close games to Texas (No. 25), South Florida (No. 18) and most recently, to No. 1 ranked South Carolina. Washington State Cougars (9-3) is not a slouch of a team, but has to be a welcome sight.

    How to Watch Stanford at Washington State today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Watch Stanford at Washington State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The last minutes of No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 1 South Carolina featured NCAA Final Four caliber basketball:

    The Cardinal are definitely NCAA Tournament tested and ready as they enter Pac-12 play with some quality competitive teams on the horizon.

    The Cougars are off to a strong start themselves, playing two ranked teams in non-conference play (two losses by a combined 46 points). The team started off conference play with a dominant win over California.

    Last year the Cardinal won the Pac-12 regular season fairly easily and the Pac-12 Championship Game in a thriller while the Cougars finished 9-10 in the middle of the pack.

    The Cardinal took both games last season by nearly identical margins, 71-49 and 77-49 with their other two games having to be canceled.

    In those two games, then junior Lexi Hull averaged 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists, with a big 17 point performance in one game. Hull is a major leader for the Cardinal this season as well filling up the statsheet every game.

    If history is to repeat itself, the defending National Champions should walk over the Cougars today to start Pac-12 play off strong.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2021

    Stanford at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

