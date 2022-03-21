Stanford vs. Kansas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Stanford vs. Kansas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Stanford vs. Kansas
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Kansas
- The 73.9 points per game the Cardinal score are 9.5 more points than the Jayhawks allow (64.4).
- Stanford has a 21-0 record when scoring more than 64.4 points.
- Kansas has a 20-3 record when allowing fewer than 73.9 points.
- The Jayhawks score an average of 72.0 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 56.3 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- Kansas has put together a 20-8 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.
- Stanford's record is 23-3 when it allows fewer than 72.0 points.
- The Cardinal are college basketball's 28th-ranked scoring team (73.9 PPG), while the Jayhawks allow the rank 201st in points per game (64.4) in college basketball action.
- Kansas' squad is currently the 44th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (72.0 PPG), while Stanford's team is 30th in points allowed per game (56.3).
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Washington
W 63-56
Home
3/3/2022
Oregon State
W 57-44
Home
3/4/2022
Colorado
W 71-45
Home
3/6/2022
Utah
W 73-48
Home
3/18/2022
Montana State
W 78-37
Home
3/20/2022
Kansas
-
Home
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Baylor
L 85-77
Away
3/2/2022
Texas
L 70-60
Home
3/5/2022
Oklahoma
W 73-67
Away
3/11/2022
Oklahoma
L 80-68
Away
3/18/2022
Georgia Tech
W 77-58
Home
3/20/2022
Stanford
-
Away
How To Watch
March
20
2022
Second Round: Kansas vs. Stanford
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)