Stanford vs. Kansas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Stanford vs. Kansas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Kansas Jayhawks players celebrate after a win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Stanford vs. Kansas

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Maples Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Kansas

  • The 73.9 points per game the Cardinal score are 9.5 more points than the Jayhawks allow (64.4).
  • Stanford has a 21-0 record when scoring more than 64.4 points.
  • Kansas has a 20-3 record when allowing fewer than 73.9 points.
  • The Jayhawks score an average of 72.0 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 56.3 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
  • Kansas has put together a 20-8 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.
  • Stanford's record is 23-3 when it allows fewer than 72.0 points.
  • The Cardinal are college basketball's 28th-ranked scoring team (73.9 PPG), while the Jayhawks allow the rank 201st in points per game (64.4) in college basketball action.
  • Kansas' squad is currently the 44th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (72.0 PPG), while Stanford's team is 30th in points allowed per game (56.3).

Stanford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Washington

W 63-56

Home

3/3/2022

Oregon State

W 57-44

Home

3/4/2022

Colorado

W 71-45

Home

3/6/2022

Utah

W 73-48

Home

3/18/2022

Montana State

W 78-37

Home

3/20/2022

Kansas

-

Home

Kansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Baylor

L 85-77

Away

3/2/2022

Texas

L 70-60

Home

3/5/2022

Oklahoma

W 73-67

Away

3/11/2022

Oklahoma

L 80-68

Away

3/18/2022

Georgia Tech

W 77-58

Home

3/20/2022

Stanford

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Second Round: Kansas vs. Stanford

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
