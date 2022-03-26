Stanford vs. Maryland: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

How to Watch Stanford vs. Maryland: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Stanford vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Maryland
- The 74.4 points per game the Cardinal score are 7.4 more points than the Terrapins give up (67).
- When Stanford puts up more than 67 points, it is 18-0.
- Maryland is 19-4 when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.
- The Terrapins put up 22.7 more points per game (79.2) than the Cardinal allow (56.5).
- Maryland has put together a 21-6 record in games it scores more than 56.5 points.
- Stanford is 25-3 when it allows fewer than 79.2 points.
- The Cardinal are college basketball's 25th-ranked scoring team (74.4 PPG), while the Terrapins allow the rank 253rd in points per game (67) in college basketball action.
- Maryland is the nation's fifth-ranked offense (79.2 PPG), while Stanford is the 31st-ranked defense (56.5).
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Oregon State
W 57-44
Home
3/4/2022
Colorado
W 71-45
Home
3/6/2022
Utah
W 73-48
Home
3/18/2022
Montana State
W 78-37
Home
3/20/2022
Kansas
W 91-65
Home
3/25/2022
Maryland
-
Home
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Michigan
L 71-59
Away
2/25/2022
Indiana
W 67-64
Home
3/4/2022
Indiana
L 62-51
Home
3/18/2022
Delaware
W 102-71
Home
3/20/2022
FGCU
W 89-65
Home
3/25/2022
Stanford
-
Away
