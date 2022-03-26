Stanford vs. Maryland: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. Maryland: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer celebrates form the bench after a score against the Kansas Jayhawks during the fourth quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer celebrates form the bench after a score against the Kansas Jayhawks during the fourth quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Stanford vs. Maryland

  • Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Maryland

  • The 74.4 points per game the Cardinal score are 7.4 more points than the Terrapins give up (67).
  • When Stanford puts up more than 67 points, it is 18-0.
  • Maryland is 19-4 when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.
  • The Terrapins put up 22.7 more points per game (79.2) than the Cardinal allow (56.5).
  • Maryland has put together a 21-6 record in games it scores more than 56.5 points.
  • Stanford is 25-3 when it allows fewer than 79.2 points.
  • The Cardinal are college basketball's 25th-ranked scoring team (74.4 PPG), while the Terrapins allow the rank 253rd in points per game (67) in college basketball action.
  • Maryland is the nation's fifth-ranked offense (79.2 PPG), while Stanford is the 31st-ranked defense (56.5).

Stanford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Oregon State

W 57-44

Home

3/4/2022

Colorado

W 71-45

Home

3/6/2022

Utah

W 73-48

Home

3/18/2022

Montana State

W 78-37

Home

3/20/2022

Kansas

W 91-65

Home

3/25/2022

Maryland

-

Home

Maryland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Michigan

L 71-59

Away

2/25/2022

Indiana

W 67-64

Home

3/4/2022

Indiana

L 62-51

Home

3/18/2022

Delaware

W 102-71

Home

3/20/2022

FGCU

W 89-65

Home

3/25/2022

Stanford

-

Away

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Regional Semifinal: Maryland vs. Stanford

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Carolina vs. UCLA: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
USATSI_17956823
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Clippers

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer celebrates form the bench after a score against the Kansas Jayhawks during the fourth quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. Maryland: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Tatum Rembao (2) drives the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Iowa State vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17928859
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Seals at Warriors

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 24, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_17939056
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Trail Blazers

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy