How to Watch Stanford vs Montana State in Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford begins its quest to repeat as national champs on Friday.

As they begin their quest to repeat as national champions, the No.1 seed Stanford Cardinal open the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament against No. 16 seed Montana State on Friday night.

The Cardinal have won 20 straight games heading into the tournament, the second-longest active win streak in the nation. Stanford has also made the NCAA tournament in 34 consecutive seasons. Stanford looks to become the first repeat champs since UConn in 2016.

How to Watch Stanford vs Montana State Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Stanford vs Montana State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

To solidify their status as a number one seed, Stanford cruised to both the regular-season Pac-12 title (16-0 in conference play) and a Pac-12 tournament championship this season. Led by 19 points from Haley Jones, the Cardinal claimed their 15th Pac-12 tournament championship with a 73-48 victory over Utah in their last game action.

As for Montana State, it earned a berth into the NCAA tournament with a 17-12 record this season, but fell to Western Washington in the semifinals of the GNAC Championships.

Stanford’s quest to repeat as national champions begins on Friday night at Maple Pavilion. 

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Stanford vs Montana State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
