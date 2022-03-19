Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. Montana State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas Longhorns guard Sophie Taylor (5) joins her teammates as they throw water on Texas Longhorns head coach Karen Aston while they celebrate in the locker room after beating Stanford Cardinal 69-64 during an NCAA women's basketball game at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN] Rbb Texas Vs Standford

The No. 16 Montana State Bobcats (22-12) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the top-seeded Stanford Cardinal (28-3) on Friday. Watch this 1-16 matchup in the Spokane Regional Region bracket at 10:00 PM.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Montana State

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Maples Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Montana State

  • The Cardinal put up 73.8 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 67.8 the Bobcats allow.
  • When Stanford puts up more than 67.8 points, it is 18-0.
  • When Montana State gives up fewer than 73.8 points, it is 16-6.
  • The Bobcats put up 13.1 more points per game (70.0) than the Cardinal allow (56.9).
  • Montana State has put together a 19-9 record in games it scores more than 56.9 points.
  • Stanford's record is 23-3 when it gives up fewer than 70.0 points.
  • The Cardinal are the nation's 28th-ranked scoring team (73.8 PPG), while the Bobcats rank 276th in points per game allowed (67.8) in the country.
  • The 71st-ranked scoring college basketball team (70.0 PPG) is Montana State, while the Stanford squad ranks 45th in the country defensively (56.9 PPG).

Stanford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Washington State

W 61-54

Home

2/26/2022

Washington

W 63-56

Home

3/3/2022

Oregon State

W 57-44

Home

3/4/2022

Colorado

W 71-45

Home

3/6/2022

Utah

W 73-48

Home

3/18/2022

Montana State

-

Home

Montana State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Sacramento State

W 65-52

Away

3/4/2022

Northern Colorado

L 71-63

Away

3/8/2022

Weber State

W 81-60

Home

3/9/2022

Idaho

W 73-67

Home

3/11/2022

Northern Arizona

W 75-64

Home

3/18/2022

Stanford

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Montana State at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
