How to Watch Stanford vs. Montana State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 Montana State Bobcats (22-12) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the top-seeded Stanford Cardinal (28-3) on Friday. Watch this 1-16 matchup in the Spokane Regional Region bracket at 10:00 PM.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Montana State
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Montana State
- The Cardinal put up 73.8 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 67.8 the Bobcats allow.
- When Stanford puts up more than 67.8 points, it is 18-0.
- When Montana State gives up fewer than 73.8 points, it is 16-6.
- The Bobcats put up 13.1 more points per game (70.0) than the Cardinal allow (56.9).
- Montana State has put together a 19-9 record in games it scores more than 56.9 points.
- Stanford's record is 23-3 when it gives up fewer than 70.0 points.
- The Cardinal are the nation's 28th-ranked scoring team (73.8 PPG), while the Bobcats rank 276th in points per game allowed (67.8) in the country.
- The 71st-ranked scoring college basketball team (70.0 PPG) is Montana State, while the Stanford squad ranks 45th in the country defensively (56.9 PPG).
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Washington State
W 61-54
Home
2/26/2022
Washington
W 63-56
Home
3/3/2022
Oregon State
W 57-44
Home
3/4/2022
Colorado
W 71-45
Home
3/6/2022
Utah
W 73-48
Home
3/18/2022
Montana State
-
Home
Montana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Sacramento State
W 65-52
Away
3/4/2022
Northern Colorado
L 71-63
Away
3/8/2022
Weber State
W 81-60
Home
3/9/2022
Idaho
W 73-67
Home
3/11/2022
Northern Arizona
W 75-64
Home
3/18/2022
Stanford
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)