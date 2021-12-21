Skip to main content
    How to Watch Stanford at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Stanford goes on the road Tuesday night looking to upset top-ranked South Carolina.
    Author:

    Heavyweights Stanford and South Carolina meet Tuesday night in what should be one of the best games of the year.

    How to Watch Stanford at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Stanford at South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Stanford goes on the road coming off a big 74–63 win against No. 7 Tennessee. The win was its third this year against a team ranked in the top 10.

    The Cardinal also has wins against then-No. 4 Indiana and then-No. 2 Maryland. Their two losses were also against ranked teams, as they were beaten by No. 12 Texas and No. 18 South Florida.

    On Tuesday, they will look to pull off another upset and deal South Carolina its first loss of the year.

    The Gamecocks come into the game a perfect 11–0, with the last two wins coming against ranked opponents. Tuesday will be the sixth game this year in which South Carolina plays a ranked opponent.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Stanford at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
