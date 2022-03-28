Stanford vs. Texas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. Texas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Spokane, WA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Aaliyah Moore (21) celebrates after a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Spokane regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Stanford vs. Texas

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Texas

  • The 74.4 points per game the Cardinal record are 17.7 more points than the Longhorns allow (56.7).
  • Stanford is 25-1 when scoring more than 56.7 points.
  • Texas is 23-5 when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.
  • The Longhorns' 72.5 points per game are 15.7 more points than the 56.8 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
  • Texas is 23-5 when it scores more than 56.8 points.
  • Stanford's record is 23-3 when it gives up fewer than 72.5 points.
  • The Cardinal are at the 24th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (74.4 PPG), while the Longhorns allow the 38th-fewest points per game (56.7) in the country.
  • The 36th-ranked scoring college basketball team (72.5 PPG) is Texas, while the Stanford squad ranks 39th in the country defensively (56.8 PPG).

Stanford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Colorado

W 71-45

Home

3/6/2022

Utah

W 73-48

Home

3/18/2022

Montana State

W 78-37

Home

3/20/2022

Kansas

W 91-65

Home

3/25/2022

Maryland

W 72-66

Home

3/27/2022

Texas

-

Home

Texas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Iowa State

W 82-73

Away

3/13/2022

Baylor

W 67-58

Away

3/18/2022

Fairfield

W 70-52

Home

3/20/2022

Utah

W 78-56

Home

3/25/2022

Ohio State

W 66-63

Home

3/27/2022

Stanford

-

Away

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Regional Final: Texas vs. Stanford

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. Texas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

