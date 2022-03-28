Stanford vs. Texas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Stanford vs. Texas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Stanford vs. Texas
- Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Texas
- The 74.4 points per game the Cardinal record are 17.7 more points than the Longhorns allow (56.7).
- Stanford is 25-1 when scoring more than 56.7 points.
- Texas is 23-5 when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.
- The Longhorns' 72.5 points per game are 15.7 more points than the 56.8 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- Texas is 23-5 when it scores more than 56.8 points.
- Stanford's record is 23-3 when it gives up fewer than 72.5 points.
- The Cardinal are at the 24th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (74.4 PPG), while the Longhorns allow the 38th-fewest points per game (56.7) in the country.
- The 36th-ranked scoring college basketball team (72.5 PPG) is Texas, while the Stanford squad ranks 39th in the country defensively (56.8 PPG).
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Colorado
W 71-45
Home
3/6/2022
Utah
W 73-48
Home
3/18/2022
Montana State
W 78-37
Home
3/20/2022
Kansas
W 91-65
Home
3/25/2022
Maryland
W 72-66
Home
3/27/2022
Texas
-
Home
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Iowa State
W 82-73
Away
3/13/2022
Baylor
W 67-58
Away
3/18/2022
Fairfield
W 70-52
Home
3/20/2022
Utah
W 78-56
Home
3/25/2022
Ohio State
W 66-63
Home
3/27/2022
Stanford
-
Away
How To Watch
March
27
2022
Regional Final: Texas vs. Stanford
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)