Stanford vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the NC State Wolfpack in double overtime in the Bridgeport regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the NC State Wolfpack in double overtime in the Bridgeport regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Stanford vs. UConn

  • Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Arena: Target Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Stanford vs. UConn

  • The 73.9 points per game the Cardinal average are 19.3 more points than the Huskies allow (54.6).
  • When Stanford puts up more than 54.6 points, it is 25-2.
  • UConn has a 20-5 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.
  • The Huskies score 18.2 more points per game (74.8) than the Cardinal give up to opponents (56.6).
  • UConn has put together a 22-4 record in games it scores more than 56.6 points.
  • Stanford is 25-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.8 points.
  • The Cardinal are college basketball's 27th-ranked scoring team (73.9 PPG), while the Huskies allow the rank 14th in points per game (54.6) in college basketball action.
  • The 23rd-ranked scoring college basketball team (74.8 PPG) is UConn, while the Stanford squad ranks 35th in the nation defensively (56.6 PPG).

Stanford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Utah

W 73-48

Home

3/18/2022

Montana State

W 78-37

Home

3/20/2022

Kansas

W 91-65

Home

3/25/2022

Maryland

W 72-66

Home

3/27/2022

Texas

W 59-50

Home

4/1/2022

UConn

-

Home

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Villanova

W 70-40

Home

3/19/2022

Mercer

W 83-38

Home

3/21/2022

UCF

W 52-47

Home

3/26/2022

Indiana

W 75-58

Home

3/28/2022

NC State

W 91-87

Away

4/1/2022

Stanford

-

Away

How To Watch

April
1
2022

UConn Huskies at Stanford Cardinal

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fans
College Softball

How to Watch Weber State at Utah State

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Long Beach State vs. Pepperdine

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
Basketball Fans 5
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Knicks vs. Charge

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Softball

How to Watch Utah Valley at Utah

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Harvard at Boston College

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the NC State Wolfpack in double overtime in the Bridgeport regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2022; Wichita, KS, USA; Louisville Cardinals celebrate with the updated bracket after the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Wichita regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Louisville: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Chicago Cubs Rafael Ortega
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
ROYALS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy