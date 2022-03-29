Stanford vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Stanford vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Stanford vs. UConn
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Stanford vs. UConn
- The 73.9 points per game the Cardinal average are 19.3 more points than the Huskies allow (54.6).
- When Stanford puts up more than 54.6 points, it is 25-2.
- UConn has a 20-5 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.
- The Huskies score 18.2 more points per game (74.8) than the Cardinal give up to opponents (56.6).
- UConn has put together a 22-4 record in games it scores more than 56.6 points.
- Stanford is 25-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.8 points.
- The Cardinal are college basketball's 27th-ranked scoring team (73.9 PPG), while the Huskies allow the rank 14th in points per game (54.6) in college basketball action.
- The 23rd-ranked scoring college basketball team (74.8 PPG) is UConn, while the Stanford squad ranks 35th in the nation defensively (56.6 PPG).
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Utah
W 73-48
Home
3/18/2022
Montana State
W 78-37
Home
3/20/2022
Kansas
W 91-65
Home
3/25/2022
Maryland
W 72-66
Home
3/27/2022
Texas
W 59-50
Home
4/1/2022
UConn
-
Home
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Villanova
W 70-40
Home
3/19/2022
Mercer
W 83-38
Home
3/21/2022
UCF
W 52-47
Home
3/26/2022
Indiana
W 75-58
Home
3/28/2022
NC State
W 91-87
Away
4/1/2022
Stanford
-
Away
How To Watch
April
1
2022
UConn Huskies at Stanford Cardinal
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)