This is the first game of the season between Pac-12 rivals the Stanford Cardinal and the USC Trojans.

There was a small blip in the radar for No. 2 Stanford (17-3) this season when it started 3-2 with two losses to slower level Top 25 teams. Since then the Cardinal have only dropped a thriller to No. 1 ranked South Carolina and ran over the Pac-12 with eight straight wins as. They look to keep that going against a USC (9-10) team that could find themselves at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings soon.

How to Watch Stanford at USC in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The No. 2 Cardinal are riding high after a huge win over No. 8 Arizona and remain undefeated in the Pac-12 this season.

This season in conference play the Cardinal are 8-0 and playing great team basketball. They have six wins by double figures and only two competitive games from their rivals in the Pac-12 so far.

Arizona (75-69) and Colorado (60-52) made a great effort, but the Cardinal were ready to play and prove why they are one of the best teams in the country.

The defending National Champions have not played the Trojans yet this season, but with a 2-7 record in the conference and a current five-game losing streak, this one might be a forgone conclusion for the Cardinal.

It is the balance on both ends of the floor that make the Cardinal so tough to beat.

Cameron Brink leads the team in double-figures this season with an average of 13.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. She has been the steady constant inside to make them a balanced offense. Haily Jones teams with Brink for 12.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 blocks plus steals per game herself.

On the perimeter Lexi Hull (11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 steals), along with Hannah Jump (11.0 points and 41.3% three-point shooting) are pacing things.

