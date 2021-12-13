Two of the best mid-majors in women's college basketball meet Sunday night. This is the first time these two programs have met.

Gonzaga (7–2) will host Stephen F. Austin (8–1) on Sunday in a nonconference women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Stephen F. Austin State at Gonzaga in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Gonzaga has lost to a pair of Pac-12 teams, falling by four to Stanford and two to Washington State, while also beating Utah last month. The team is 7–2 overall. The team is 27th in scoring defense, allowing 53.7 points per game.

Kaylynne and Kayleigh Truong share the team lead in scoring at 11.9 points per game. Melody Kempton averages double-digit points as well at 10.4, while Yvonne Ejim is the team's leading rebounder with 5.3 boards per contest.

As for the Ladyjacks, Mark Kellogg's team has lost just once, falling 82–75 on the road against Texas A&M. The teams biggest wins so far have been against New Mexico, Houston and Ball State.

Against Division I opponents, Stephanie Visscher is averaging 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.1 steals per game. Aiyana Johnson is adding 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds, plus 1.4 blocks per contest.

