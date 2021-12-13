Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stephen F. Austin State at Gonzaga in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the best mid-majors in women's college basketball meet Sunday night. This is the first time these two programs have met.
    Author:

    Gonzaga (7–2) will host Stephen F. Austin (8–1) on Sunday in a nonconference women's basketball contest.

    How to Watch Stephen F. Austin State at Gonzaga in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live Stream Stephen F. Austin State at Gonzaga on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Gonzaga has lost to a pair of Pac-12 teams, falling by four to Stanford and two to Washington State, while also beating Utah last month. The team is 7–2 overall. The team is 27th in scoring defense, allowing 53.7 points per game.

    Kaylynne and Kayleigh Truong share the team lead in scoring at 11.9 points per game. Melody Kempton averages double-digit points as well at 10.4, while Yvonne Ejim is the team's leading rebounder with 5.3 boards per contest.

    As for the Ladyjacks, Mark Kellogg's team has lost just once, falling 82–75 on the road against Texas A&M. The teams biggest wins so far have been against New Mexico, Houston and Ball State.

    Against Division I opponents, Stephanie Visscher is averaging 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.1 steals per game. Aiyana Johnson is adding 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds, plus 1.4 blocks per contest.

    This is the first time these two programs have met.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Stephen F. Austin State at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 2, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks for a basket in front of Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Lakers

    1 minute ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Killian Tillie (35) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17254027
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Stephen F. Austin State at Gonzaga

    1 minute ago
    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mjs Packers Rams Packers29 3675
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild at Golden Knights

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; LA Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) and forward Kevin Love (0) defend during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy