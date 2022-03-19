How to Watch Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina NCAA Women's Tournament First Round

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Stephen F. Austin vs North Carolina in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 12 Stephen F. Austin looks to stay hot and upset No. 5 North Carolina on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament in women's basketball.

Stephen F. Austin saw its 18-game winning streak snapped in its last regular-season game to UT Rio Grande Valley, but the Ladyjacks regrouped to beat Utah Valley and Grand Canyon in the WAC Tournament to clinch the automatic bid for the conference.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Stephen F. Austin vs North Carolina in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS (G)

Live stream the Stephen F. Austin vs North Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They slipped up in that last regular-season game, but besides that, they have been absolutely dominant in conference play as they finished 17-1 in the WAC and 28-4 overall.

The Ladyjacks have played one ranked team and lost just 82-75 at Texas A&M in their fourth game of the year.

Saturday night, they will look to stay hot as they try and upset fifth-seeded North Carolina in the first round.

The Tar Heels finished the regular season with four straight wins but were then beaten by Virginia Tech in overtime in the ACC Tournament.

The loss to the Hokies was just the sixth of the year for the Tar Heels, but the second time they lost to Virginia Tech.

North Carolina has had a great season, but the Tar Heels must now try and avoid a letdown as they take on a very capable Stephen F. Austin team on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

NCAA First Round Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS (G)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17913727 (1)
High School Basketball

How to Watch Pewaukee vs. La Crosse Central WIAAWI Division 2 Tournament, Championship

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USATSI_17825323
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina NCAA Women's Tournament First Round

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Murray, Kentucky, USA; Murray State Racers forward KJ Williams (0) drives past Belmont Bruins center Nick Muszynski (33) during the second half at CFSB Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs Murray State in Men's NCAA Tournament

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
North Carolina Notre Dame women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UMass vs Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) dribbles against Miami Hurricanes forward Lola Pendande (21) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. UMass: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Georgia Amoore (5) drives to the basket for a score and foul against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

North Carolina vs. SFA: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_17929504
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Louisville City FC vs. The Miami FC

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
imago1010045256h
2022 South American Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Colombia vs. Brazil South American U-17 Women's Football Championship

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
USATSI_17918149
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Predators in Canada

By Matthew Beighle34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy