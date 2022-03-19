How to Watch Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina NCAA Women's Tournament First Round

No. 12 Stephen F. Austin looks to stay hot and upset No. 5 North Carolina on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament in women's basketball.

Stephen F. Austin saw its 18-game winning streak snapped in its last regular-season game to UT Rio Grande Valley, but the Ladyjacks regrouped to beat Utah Valley and Grand Canyon in the WAC Tournament to clinch the automatic bid for the conference.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Stephen F. Austin vs North Carolina in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS (G)

They slipped up in that last regular-season game, but besides that, they have been absolutely dominant in conference play as they finished 17-1 in the WAC and 28-4 overall.

The Ladyjacks have played one ranked team and lost just 82-75 at Texas A&M in their fourth game of the year.

Saturday night, they will look to stay hot as they try and upset fifth-seeded North Carolina in the first round.

The Tar Heels finished the regular season with four straight wins but were then beaten by Virginia Tech in overtime in the ACC Tournament.

The loss to the Hokies was just the sixth of the year for the Tar Heels, but the second time they lost to Virginia Tech.

North Carolina has had a great season, but the Tar Heels must now try and avoid a letdown as they take on a very capable Stephen F. Austin team on Saturday.

