Stony Brook looks to make it eight-straight wins against Albany when the two programs meet in women's basketball.

Stony Brook (23-4) looks to extend a seven-game road win streak when it visits SUNY rival Albany (19-8) at SEFCU Arena on Saturday in women's college basketball.

How to Watch Stony Brook at Albany in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Stony Brook has won seven games in a row over Albany dating back to the 2019 season, the longest in program history, including a 58-47 win over the Great Danes last month.

The in-state SUNY rivals played a defensive battle, typical for Stony Brook, with the Seawolves holding Albany to their third-fewest points all season. Stony Brook scored 26 points off of 21 Great Dane turnovers, led by a team-high 12 points from senior guard Anastasia Warren.

Most recently, Stony Brook lost to UMass Lowell in a close one on Wednesday. Despite 20 points from India Pagan, Stony Brook fell to UMass Lowell 70-68.

Albany also lost their most recent game to the University of Maine earlier this week 49-45, with Lucia Decortes scoring a team-high 18 points in the loss.

