How to Watch Stony Brook vs NJIT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stony Brook looks to continue its dominance of the America East conference today against NJIT.

Stony Brook may not be ranked in the AP Top 25 poll yet, but the Seawolves have been playing some of the best basketball in the country. 

How to watch Stony Brook vs NJIT today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

They will be facing off against one of the two teams they've lost to this season in NJIT. The Seawolves suffered that loss on Dec. 30 in the opening game of conference play. Stony Brook has just two losses on the season, the other being to Fordham a few weeks prior.

Since that loss to NJIT, Stony Brook has gone on a nine-game winning streak and looks to avenge that loss today.

The Highlanders are going to go for the season sweep today, but it will be a tall order for them. They're currently on a two-game losing streak and coming off a loss where they scored just 30 points against Vermont.

If NJIT wants to have a shot today, it will have to create some offense quickly or risk getting blown out by a Stony Brook team that doesn't want to lose to the same team twice in one season.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Stony Brook vs NJIT

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
