How to Watch Sun Belt Championship: UT Arlington vs. Troy in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UT Arlington and Troy battle Monday afternoon for the Sun Belt tournament championship and an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament

UT Arlington will be making its first-ever appearance in the Sun Belt tournament championship game Monday afternoon after it took down Louisiana in the semifinals on Sunday.

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Mavericks beat the Ragin' Cajuns 75–65 two days after beating Georgia Southern 85–76 in the quarterfinals. The back-to-back wins came after they finished the year just 2–2 in their last four games.

Next up for UT Arlington is a championship game against top-seeded Troy. The two teams met just once this year, with the Trojans winning 62–57 back on Feb. 12.

Troy will be looking to win its second straight tournament championship and fourth in the last six. The Trojans also won it in 2016 and 2017.

They came into the championship game on an 11-game winning streak, but were tested in the semifinals by Little Rock. Troy escaped with a 62–59 and will now be looking to make it back to the NCAA tournament with a win on Monday night.

