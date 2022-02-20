Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse at NC State in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This is the first game of the season between Syracuse and NC State in women's basketball. It takes place on Sunday.

No. 4 N.C. State (24-3) only has three losses this season, all to ranked teams and by a total of 14 points. The Wolfpack react to the losses as well as any team in the country, with winning streaks of 10, nine and, currently, five games after their losses. They take on Syracuse (11-14) on Sunday for the first time this season with only two games left on the schedule as they build towards the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament after.

How to Watch Syracuse at NC State in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Watch Syracuse at NC State in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There is no doubt that the Wolfpack are one of the best teams in the country on several fronts. They are shooting 38.9% from three with four key players shooting north of 40% from three individually.

Elissa Cunane is averaging 13.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and shooting 52-41-83 splits. Like all of her teammates, she is also playing fewer than 30 minutes per game as the team has their wins in hand not long after halftime.

Raina Perez (8.5 points and 3.2 assists per game on 44-91-41 splits), Kayla Jones (8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds on 52-44-76 splits) and Kai Crutchfield (6.8 points on 47-47-81 splits).

The Wolfpack are efficient, effective and play like a machine on both ends this season. They have 18 wins by 15-plus points, running teams out of the gym before the fourth quarter and getting to relax in the final period.

