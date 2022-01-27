Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Syracuse looks to break its five-game losing streak against No. 20 Notre Dame on Thursday.

With the ACC being as strong as ever, four of Syracuse's losses have come against ranked opponents. The Orange are still seeking their first win away from home, standing 0-6 in such contests, while the Irish are 7-0 at home. Yet, it is their first home game in 39 days.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live Stream Syracuse vs. Notre Dame on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Syracuse (8-9, 1-6) and Notre Dame (14-4, 5-2) are the only two programs from the Power Five conferences to have five players average double digits in scoring. 

Syracuse leaders include junior star guard Teisha Hyman, who is averaging 15.1 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals. Senior Chrislyn Carr is averaging 14.2 and shooting 40.3% from three point range.

For Notre Dame, Maddy Westbeld and Maya Dodson are each averaging 12.6 points, followed by Olivia Miles with 12.5 points. Dodson had 23 points in a 77-63 win over Pitt on Sunday. 

Syracuse’s 82-56 home loss to Notre Dame on Nov. 14 was much closer than the score shows. It featured a 21-0 Irish run over the final 8:06.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

gardner-webb
College Basketball

How to Watch Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville

31 seconds ago
south carolina women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball

47 seconds ago
Ohio State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball

47 seconds ago
North Carolina Notre Dame women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Notre Dame

47 seconds ago
college soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Paraguay vs Uraguay

15 minutes ago
tim-weah
SI Guide

USMNT Looks For Three Points as World Cup Qualifying Continues

56 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 18, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Nebraska

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy