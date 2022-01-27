Syracuse looks to break its five-game losing streak against No. 20 Notre Dame on Thursday.

With the ACC being as strong as ever, four of Syracuse's losses have come against ranked opponents. The Orange are still seeking their first win away from home, standing 0-6 in such contests, while the Irish are 7-0 at home. Yet, it is their first home game in 39 days.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Syracuse (8-9, 1-6) and Notre Dame (14-4, 5-2) are the only two programs from the Power Five conferences to have five players average double digits in scoring.

Syracuse leaders include junior star guard Teisha Hyman, who is averaging 15.1 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals. Senior Chrislyn Carr is averaging 14.2 and shooting 40.3% from three point range.

For Notre Dame, Maddy Westbeld and Maya Dodson are each averaging 12.6 points, followed by Olivia Miles with 12.5 points. Dodson had 23 points in a 77-63 win over Pitt on Sunday.

Syracuse’s 82-56 home loss to Notre Dame on Nov. 14 was much closer than the score shows. It featured a 21-0 Irish run over the final 8:06.

