How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Syracuse and Pittsburgh are set to face off in the ACC today in this women's college basketball matchup.

It has been a struggle for both Syracuse (10-12) and Pittsburgh (2-10) this season as they try to navigate one of the best conferences in women’s college basketball. The Orange have lost five of their last seven games while the Panthers have gone 3-10 in their last 13 games, nine of which came by double-figures.

How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Orange snapped their two-game losing streak with a win over Virginia (77-70) behind 24 points from Naje Murray:

It has been a very different season for the Orange this season after going 14-8 last season and making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

This season, they have five players averaging double figures but are not able to get the right mix to close out games and move up in the standings. They are led by the duo of Teisha Hyman (14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game) and Chrislyn Carr (14.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game).

This season, the Panthers are being led by Jayla Everett with 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game and Dayshanette Harris with 10 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

The team has struggled on offense with those two doing the best they can to pace things in one of the toughest conferences in the country.

They are having a better season after they finished 5-14 overall last season and 3-12 in conference play. Finishing the season with a few wins to get some momentum might land them in the NCAA Tournament.

