The TCU Horned Frogs will take on the 23rd-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Sooners are winners of two straight games and will be looking to continue their streak to three games against TCU on Saturday.

The Sooners 14-2 overall, and 3-1 in conference play this season. They trail only Iowa State in the Big 12, and the Cyclones currently hold an eight-game winning streak.

How to Watch TCU vs Oklahoma Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Even though TCU is coming off of a win, they have had a rough start to conference play losing two of their first three games.

The Horned Frogs will have a tall task when they travel to Oklahoma considering the Sooners have only lost one game at home this season.

Oklahoma is the best in the Big 12 as far as points-per-game go, their main issue is defense. The Sooners have given up the most points in the conference, and are ranked last behind TCU.

The Horned Frogs have a chance to pull an upset against an Oklahoma team that tends to give up a lot of points.



