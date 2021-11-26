TCU heads to California for the Saint Mary's Thanksgiving Classic, taking on Saint Mary's (Calif.) on Friday.

The Saint Mary's women's basketball team (2-2) will host TCU (1-2) on Friday as part of this year's Saint Mary's Thanksgiving Classic.

How to Watch TCU at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

The Horned Frogs are coming off of a 79-46 loss to North Carolina in the Maggie Dixon Classic, with no TCU player scoring in double figures in the loss.

The team's best player, Lauren Heard, was held to four points on 2-for-7 shooting in the loss. Heard was averaging 19.5 points per game through the team's first two games.

Saint Mary's has lost two games in a row, most recently falling 76-67 in overtime to Western Michigan.

Statistically, the Gaels are struggling on both sides of the ball, ranking 235th in scoring offense and 244th in scoring defense. The team is shooting just 35.7% from the floor and 26.5% from three.

Taycee Wedin leads the team in scoring at 14.0 points per game, while Ali Bamberger's 8.5 rebounds per night are the most on this Gaels team.

This is the second meeting of these teams, with TCU winning the last meeting in 1999.

