Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch TCU at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    TCU heads to California for the Saint Mary's Thanksgiving Classic, taking on Saint Mary's (Calif.) on Friday.
    Author:

    The Saint Mary's women's basketball team (2-2) will host TCU (1-2) on Friday as part of this year's Saint Mary's Thanksgiving Classic.

    How to Watch TCU at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live Stream TCU at Saint Mary's (Calif.) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Horned Frogs are coming off of a 79-46 loss to North Carolina in the Maggie Dixon Classic, with no TCU player scoring in double figures in the loss.

    The team's best player, Lauren Heard, was held to four points on 2-for-7 shooting in the loss. Heard was averaging 19.5 points per game through the team's first two games. 

    Saint Mary's has lost two games in a row, most recently falling 76-67 in overtime to Western Michigan.

    Statistically, the Gaels are struggling on both sides of the ball, ranking 235th in scoring offense and 244th in scoring defense. The team is shooting just 35.7% from the floor and 26.5% from three.

    Taycee Wedin leads the team in scoring at 14.0 points per game, while Ali Bamberger's 8.5 rebounds per night are the most on this Gaels team.

    This is the second meeting of these teams, with TCU winning the last meeting in 1999.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    TCU at Saint Mary's (Calif.)

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_11996156
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    tcu women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch TCU at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17224335
    NHL

    How to Watch Panthers at Capitals

    2 minutes ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Kentucky at DePaul in Men's College

    2 minutes ago
    Northern Kentucky Norse guard Bryson Langdon (11), center, celebrates with Northern Kentucky Norse forward Adham Eleeda (1) and Northern Kentucky Norse forward Adrian Nelson (4) after hitting a shot to go up by 2 points with under 2 seconds to play in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Northern Kentucky Norse and the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Sat. Jan. 30, 2021, at BB&amp;T Arena in Highland Heights, Ky. Illinois Chicago Flames At Northern Kentucky Norse
    College Basketball

    Northern Kentucky vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Northern Kentucky Norse guard Bryson Langdon (11), center, celebrates with Northern Kentucky Norse forward Adham Eleeda (1) and Northern Kentucky Norse forward Adrian Nelson (4) after hitting a shot to go up by 2 points with under 2 seconds to play in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Northern Kentucky Norse and the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Sat. Jan. 30, 2021, at BB&amp;T Arena in Highland Heights, Ky. Illinois Chicago Flames At Northern Kentucky Norse
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Northern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    tcu football
    College Football

    How to Watch TCU at Iowa State

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa State vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws from the pocket against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    TCU vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy