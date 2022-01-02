Tennessee goes for its fourth straight win on Sunday afternoon when it travels to Arkansas in a women's basketball contest.

Tennessee goes on the road Sunday afternoon coming off a big win over Alabama in its SEC opener. The Volunteers easily beat the Crimson Tide 62-44 for their third straight win since losing their only game to the year to Stanford on December 18th.

How to Watch Tennessee at Arkansas in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Tennessee at Arkansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee has been playing great basketball to start the season and look like one of the best teams in the conference this year as it has climbed up to No. 7 in the latest poll.

Sunday the Volunteers will look to stay hot as they travel to an Arkansas team that is coming off a nine point loss to Creighton.

The Razorbacks were supposed to play Ole Miss in their SEC opener on Thursday but it was postponed.

The loss to Creighton snapped a four-game winning streak for Arkansas and dropped its record to 10-3 on the season.

The Razorbacks have played well this year, but are still looking for a marquee win and Sunday they get that shot against a very good Tennessee team.

Regional restrictions may apply.