How to Watch Tennessee at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

This season started off blisteringly hot for No.7 ranked Tennessee (19-3) with an 18-1 start to the season and a stranglehold as one of the best two or three teams in the country. Then they lost two of three games and are looking more human, with a surging No. 10 ranked Connecticut team up next on the road hungry for an upset and rise in the rankings.

How to Watch Tennessee at Connecticut today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Lady Volunteers have lost two of their last three games, with the only win coming in an overtime thriller over Arkansas (86-83):

Up until 2016, the Huskies (11-0) and the Lady Volunteers (8-5) had played in 15 total NCAA Championship games, four head-to-head where the Huskies got the better of their championship rivals. In 26 years one or both of these schools was in a position to win the National Championship.

Since then (five seasons) neither team has reached the NCAA Championship, with the Huskies getting to the final four all four years where games were played.

No matter the season or circumstances or other games on the calendar - when the Huskies battle the Lady Volunteers it is the game of the day.

While the Lady Volunteers have dropped two of three, they are still one of the more formidable teams in the country with Jordan Horston leading the way with 15.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals plus blocks per game.

On the other side for the Huskies, they have won five in a row after an upset to a now surging Oregon team.

Christyn Williams has carried the load with all the injuries — including to star Paige Bueckers — with 15.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She has had great help from two freshmen in Caroline Ducharme (12.6 points and 3.5 rebounds) and the recently returned Azzi Fudd (8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds).

This should be a really fun battle.

