How to Watch Tennessee at Georgia in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two ranked SEC teams meet on Sunday as Georgia hosts Tennessee in women's hoops action.

No. 5 Tennessee (17-1) goes on the road on Sunday to face No. 13 Georgia (15-3) in what should be an exciting SEC women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Tennessee at Georgia in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Watch Tennessee at Georgia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lady Vols enter this game with a perfect 6-0 record in conference play, most recently blowing out Kentucky last Sunday 84-58.

No player played more than 29 minutes in the win, with six players scoring at least nine points. Rae Burrell and Keyen Green led the team in scoring with 14 points each, with Burrell going 4-for-4 from three while Green grabbed seven rebounds. Jordan Horston added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Tennessee has now won four games in a row by double digits.

Georgia comes into this game with a 4-2 conference record, losing close games to LSU and Kentucky. The team has now won three in a row though, including a 66-63 road win on Thursday against Mississippi State. Que Morrison scored 14 points in the win, while Jenna Staiti added eight points and 10 boards.

These teams last met in February, with Georgia winning a tight one 57-55. Tennessee owned the series for years, but Georgia has now won three of the last four.

