How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee goes for its sixth straight win in women's college basketball on Sunday afternoon when it travels to conference rival Ole Miss.

Tennessee stayed hot on Thursday when it blew out No. 25 Texas A&M 73-45. The win improved the Volunteers to 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC.

How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Tennessee at Ole Miss game on fuboTV:

It was another dominating performance for Tennessee as it continued to show that it is one of the best teams in the SEC. 

Sunday afternoon, the Volunteers will look to continue to prove that when they travel to play an Ole Miss team that has won 13 straight games.

The Rebels lost their first game of the year to Belmont but have been perfect ever since. 

They aren't getting as much notice as Tennessee and South Carolina in the SEC, but the Rebels are trying to prove that their great play isn't a fluke.

Sunday, they get their toughest test of the year when they host a red-hot Tennessee team. Ole Miss beat the only ranked team they have played this year when they won against South Florida on Dec. 21.

The Volunteers are better, though, and the Rebels will have to play their best game of the year if they want to pull off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

