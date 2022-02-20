Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee at South Carolina in Women's Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It does not get much bigger in women’s college basketball than Tennessee and South Carolina facing off as they do on Sunday afternoon.

There are very few games in women’s college basketball that would be bigger than No. 12 Tennessee (21-5) and No. 1 South Carolina (24-1). While the Lady Volunteers have struggled as of late, they are a team that can pull it all together and win a national championship this year, just like the seemingly unbeatable Gamecocks. This game will likely have the atmosphere of a Final Four or a national championship game.

The Lady Volunteers won the last regular-season game between these two teams (75-67), with the Gamecocks getting the win back in the SEC Tournament: 

Historically, the Lady Volunteers are one of the best teams in the history of women’s college basketball, having appeared in 13 NCAA Championship games (winning eight) and five more Final Fours.

They haven’t made it to a championship game or a Final Four since 2008, in part because teams like the Gamecocks have risen up to meet the challenge.

Since 2015, South Carolina has been in three Final Fours and won its only trip to the national championship in six seasons.

This year, the Lady Gamecocks look like an unstoppable juggernaut with a 12-game winning streak to start the season beating the likes of No. 5 NC State, No 2 Connecticut, No. 8 Maryland, No. 15 Duke and No. 2 Stanford in that run.

Currently, they are on another 12-game winning streak with wins over No. 13 LSU, No. 21 Kentucky, No. 24 Ole Miss, No. 17 Florida and No. 17 Georgia.

This will be another test for both teams, with the Gamecocks looking to continue dominating the SEC and the NCAA this season their way to another Final Four appearance. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

