    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Tennessee Tech at Vanderbilt in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Vanderbilt looks to get back to .500 against a tough Tennessee Tech squad.
    Vanderbilt (1-2) enters Thursday's meeting with Tennessee Tech (2-0) on a two-game losing streak. Can the SEC program get a win against a tough OVC opponent?

    How to Watch Tennessee Tech at Vanderbilt in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live Stream Tennessee Tech at Vanderbilt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Commodores opened the season with a win over Gardner-Webb but followed that up with a 56-40 loss to Little Rock and a 55-46 loss to Middle Tennessee.

    Per Her Hoop Stats, Vanderbilt is one of the slowest teams in the country, ranking 320th of 350 in pace. The team ranks 90th in opponent points per game, but the slow pace plays into that, as it is 155th in opponent points per 100 possessions.

    The Golden Eagles are coming off of a blowout win over Chattanooga, winning 85-58. It's the second game in a row that Tennessee Tech scored 85 points.

    Anna Walker leads the team in scoring at 14.5 per game, making her one of four players on the team averaging in double figures.

    Tennessee Tech is looking to finish over .500 for the fourth season in a row.

    Vanderbilt has won the last four meetings in this series, including a 75-61 win when the teams last played in 2019. The last Tennessee Tech win was in 1991, but the Golden Eagles head into Thursday's game with a lot of momentum.

