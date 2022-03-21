Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Belmont: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Belmont fans celebrate after the first round NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship game matchup between No. 5 Oregon and No. 12 Belmont at Thompson-Boiling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Belmontvsoregon 5575

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Belmont

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Belmont

  • The Lady Volunteers average 70.3 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 56.0 the Bruins give up.
  • Tennessee has a 20-4 record when putting up more than 56.0 points.
  • Belmont is 19-4 when allowing fewer than 70.3 points.
  • The Bruins' 69.5 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 60.4 the Lady Volunteers give up.
  • When it scores more than 60.4 points, Belmont is 18-4.
  • Tennessee has a 20-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.
  • The Lady Volunteers are at the 68th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (70.3 PPG), while the Bruins allow the 27th-fewest points per game (56.0) in the country.
  • Belmont's squad is currently the 75th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (69.5 PPG), while Tennessee's team is 111th in points allowed per game (60.4).

Tennessee Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Mississippi State

W 86-64

Home

2/27/2022

LSU

L 57-54

Home

3/4/2022

Alabama

W 74-59

Home

3/5/2022

Kentucky

L 83-74

Home

3/19/2022

Buffalo

W 80-67

Home

3/21/2022

Belmont

-

Home

Belmont Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Murray State

W 85-79

Away

2/26/2022

Tennessee State

W 82-44

Home

3/4/2022

Austin Peay

W 63-51

Home

3/5/2022

Tennessee Tech

W 51-29

Home

3/19/2022

Oregon

W 73-70

Away

3/21/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Second Round: Belmont at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
