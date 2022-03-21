How to Watch Tennessee vs. Belmont: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Belmont
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Belmont
- The Lady Volunteers average 70.3 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 56.0 the Bruins give up.
- Tennessee has a 20-4 record when putting up more than 56.0 points.
- Belmont is 19-4 when allowing fewer than 70.3 points.
- The Bruins' 69.5 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 60.4 the Lady Volunteers give up.
- When it scores more than 60.4 points, Belmont is 18-4.
- Tennessee has a 20-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.
- The Lady Volunteers are at the 68th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (70.3 PPG), while the Bruins allow the 27th-fewest points per game (56.0) in the country.
- Belmont's squad is currently the 75th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (69.5 PPG), while Tennessee's team is 111th in points allowed per game (60.4).
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Mississippi State
W 86-64
Home
2/27/2022
LSU
L 57-54
Home
3/4/2022
Alabama
W 74-59
Home
3/5/2022
Kentucky
L 83-74
Home
3/19/2022
Buffalo
W 80-67
Home
3/21/2022
Belmont
-
Home
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Murray State
W 85-79
Away
2/26/2022
Tennessee State
W 82-44
Home
3/4/2022
Austin Peay
W 63-51
Home
3/5/2022
Tennessee Tech
W 51-29
Home
3/19/2022
Oregon
W 73-70
Away
3/21/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)