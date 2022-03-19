How to Watch Tennessee vs. Buffalo: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-8) will aim to beat the No. 13 seed Buffalo Bulls (25-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Watch this contest at 3:00 PM.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Buffalo

The Lady Volunteers put up 69.9 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 66.2 the Bulls give up.

Tennessee has a 14-0 record when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Buffalo is 17-2 when giving up fewer than 69.9 points.

The Bulls put up an average of 76.1 points per game, 15.9 more points than the 60.2 the Lady Volunteers allow to opponents.

Buffalo is 22-7 when it scores more than 60.2 points.

Tennessee's record is 21-6 when it allows fewer than 76.1 points.

The Lady Volunteers are the country's 72nd-ranked scoring team (69.9 PPG), while the Bulls rank 239th in points per game allowed (66.2) in the nation.

Buffalo is the nation's 18th-ranked offense (76.1 PPG), while Tennessee is the 104th-ranked defense (60.2).

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 South Carolina L 67-53 Away 2/24/2022 Mississippi State W 86-64 Home 2/27/2022 LSU L 57-54 Home 3/4/2022 Alabama W 74-59 Home 3/5/2022 Kentucky L 83-74 Home 3/19/2022 Buffalo - Home

Buffalo Schedule