How to Watch Tennessee vs. Buffalo: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 4 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-8) will aim to beat the No. 13 seed Buffalo Bulls (25-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Watch this contest at 3:00 PM.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Buffalo

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Buffalo

  • The Lady Volunteers put up 69.9 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 66.2 the Bulls give up.
  • Tennessee has a 14-0 record when scoring more than 66.2 points.
  • Buffalo is 17-2 when giving up fewer than 69.9 points.
  • The Bulls put up an average of 76.1 points per game, 15.9 more points than the 60.2 the Lady Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • Buffalo is 22-7 when it scores more than 60.2 points.
  • Tennessee's record is 21-6 when it allows fewer than 76.1 points.
  • The Lady Volunteers are the country's 72nd-ranked scoring team (69.9 PPG), while the Bulls rank 239th in points per game allowed (66.2) in the nation.
  • Buffalo is the nation's 18th-ranked offense (76.1 PPG), while Tennessee is the 104th-ranked defense (60.2).

Tennessee Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

South Carolina

L 67-53

Away

2/24/2022

Mississippi State

W 86-64

Home

2/27/2022

LSU

L 57-54

Home

3/4/2022

Alabama

W 74-59

Home

3/5/2022

Kentucky

L 83-74

Home

3/19/2022

Buffalo

-

Home

Buffalo Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Akron

W 86-60

Away

3/5/2022

Bowling Green

W 81-62

Home

3/9/2022

Western Michigan

W 63-49

Home

3/11/2022

Akron

W 82-43

Home

3/12/2022

Ball State

W 79-75

Home

3/19/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

First Round: Buffalo at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
