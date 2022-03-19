How to Watch Tennessee vs. Buffalo: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-8) will aim to beat the No. 13 seed Buffalo Bulls (25-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Watch this contest at 3:00 PM.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Buffalo
- The Lady Volunteers put up 69.9 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 66.2 the Bulls give up.
- Tennessee has a 14-0 record when scoring more than 66.2 points.
- Buffalo is 17-2 when giving up fewer than 69.9 points.
- The Bulls put up an average of 76.1 points per game, 15.9 more points than the 60.2 the Lady Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Buffalo is 22-7 when it scores more than 60.2 points.
- Tennessee's record is 21-6 when it allows fewer than 76.1 points.
- The Lady Volunteers are the country's 72nd-ranked scoring team (69.9 PPG), while the Bulls rank 239th in points per game allowed (66.2) in the nation.
- Buffalo is the nation's 18th-ranked offense (76.1 PPG), while Tennessee is the 104th-ranked defense (60.2).
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
South Carolina
L 67-53
Away
2/24/2022
Mississippi State
W 86-64
Home
2/27/2022
LSU
L 57-54
Home
3/4/2022
Alabama
W 74-59
Home
3/5/2022
Kentucky
L 83-74
Home
3/19/2022
Buffalo
-
Home
Buffalo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Akron
W 86-60
Away
3/5/2022
Bowling Green
W 81-62
Home
3/9/2022
Western Michigan
W 63-49
Home
3/11/2022
Akron
W 82-43
Home
3/12/2022
Ball State
W 79-75
Home
3/19/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
How To Watch
March
19
2022
First Round: Buffalo at Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)