How to Watch Tennessee vs. Louisville Women's NCAA Sweet 16

How to Watch the NCAA Sweet 16: Tennessee vs. Louisville in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee looks to upset No. 1 Louisville on Saturday afternoon when they battle in the Sweet 16 in women's college basketball.

Tennessee is lucky to be in the Sweet 16, but it made it and now it will look to make the most of its opportunity.

How to Watch the NCAA Sweet 16 Tennessee vs. Louisville in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Tennessee vs. Louisville game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Volunteers trailed No. 12 Belmont by two with under a minute to go in their second round game, but the Bruins missed two free throws and Sara Puckett hit a three-pointer with 20 seconds left to lift Tennessee to the hard-fought win.

The Volunteers needed things to go their way, but they are back in the Sweet 16 and will be looking to knock off No. 1 Louisville and make the Elite Eight.

The Cardinals have been great all year long and it has been much of the same in the tournament as they knocked off Albany and Gonzaga in the first two rounds.

The Bulldogs put up a fight in the second game, but the Cardinals were just too strong for them and thwarted the upset bid.

They will look to do it again against a Tennessee team that is looking to get back to the days when they were one of the best teams in women's college basketball each year.

