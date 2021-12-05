Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tennessee at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 11 Tennessee visits Virginia Tech on Sunday.
    Author:

    Virginia Tech's women's basketball team (7-1) will host No. 11 Tennessee (7-0) on Sunday in a non-conference contest.

    How to Watch Tennessee at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live Stream Tennessee at Virginia Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Volunteers have five wins over teams with a Her Hoop Stats rating in the top 100, including an overtime victory against Texas. The team is just 146th in scoring offense but has the 26th-ranked scoring defense in Division I.

    Jordan Horston is averaging a team-high 17.7 points per game on 42.9% shooting, though she's hitting just 11.8% of her threes.

    As for the Hokies, the team's only loss was against Missouri State, which is 24th in HHS rating. The team has just one win against a team that ranks in the top 100 in that metric, as it defeated UT Martin—ranked 90th—by a 54-49 score.

    VT is 15th in scoring defense and 10th in margin per game. Elizabeth Kitley is averaging 19.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game to lead the team.

    This is the first meeting of these teams since 2016 when the Hokies won 67-63. Virginia Tech has won its last two games against Tennessee after losing all seven meetings before that.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Tennessee at Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
