How to Watch Texas A&M at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Conference play has not been kind to Kentucky as it looks to get back on track against Texas A&M in women's college basketball on Sunday.

It has been a tale of two seasons for Kentucky (9-9) as it started the season 8-3, got itself ranked in the top 15 and even got off to a great start in conference play over a tough Georgia team (84-76). Then, the Lady Wildcats cratered, losing six of seven all in conference play to find themselves in danger of falling to last place in the SEC if they do not get things going again. It has not been much better for Texas A&M (12-9) this season, with the chance to nab an upset here today.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Kentucky today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Texas A&M at Kentucky online with fuboTV:

The Wildcats are coming off another loss to a ranked team in their 69-78 game with No. 12 LSU:

This season, the Wildcats are 1-5 against ranked teams. They play well against lesser teams, but when the chips are down they cannot find a way to beat teams that are ranked on their level or better this season.

It has been a challenge for them, losing to Indiana, Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee and LSU, with the one win against Georgia snuck in there.

Three of those losses came by over 20 points, one more by double figures and two in single digits.

The Wildcats have had a relatively healthy season, led by Rhyne Howard with 20.4 points and 7.4 rebounds and monster defense with 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. They have the individual stats and talent to be a Top 25 team or better but just have not been able to put it together against quality teams.

On the other side for the Aggies, they are led by Kayla Wells with 17.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 45-49-83 splits.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Texas A&M at Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

