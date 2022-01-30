Two teams in dire need of wins meet on Sunday as Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M

Looking at the overall records, you'd think Texas A&M (11-8) and Mississippi State (12-7) are having solid seasons. But both teams are under .500 in SEC play so far and need to find a way to get back on track.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Mississippi State in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Watch Texas A&M at Mississippi State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For the Aggies, that'll be a tough ask. The team is 1-6 in the SEC, with the lone win coming against Auburn. In head coach Gary Blair's final year, A&M just can't seem to find a way, despite some encouraging non-conference efforts. The team has struggled to find consistency up front. In the loss to Missouri, for instance, the team got a solid outing out of Sydnee Roby, but backup center Aaliyah Patty had three points and one rebound.

Mississippi State is in slightly better shape, sitting at 3-4 in the SEC and beating Missouri on Thursday 77-62. Caterrion Thompson scored 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting in the win, going 7-for-12 from deep. Anastasia Hayes added 24 points on 6-for-11 shooting with five rebounds and five assists. Myah Taylor also added eight assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.