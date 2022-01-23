The Aggies sit 1-5 in SEC play and now have to take on a tough Missouri team.

Texas A&M (11-7) goes on the road to face Missouri (14-5) on Sunday in an SEC women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Missouri in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M is struggling in head coach Gary Blair's final season, sitting just 1-5 in SEC play, with the only win coming in double overtime against Florida. It's last three losses have been by double digits.

In the team's 80-63 loss to Ole Miss, Kayla Wells scored 14 points on 3-for-5 shooting to lead the team. Ole Miss won the turnover battle 17-6, and the Aggies shot just 2-for-12 in the third quarter. The team has struggled to figure to its rotation all season.

As for Missouri, the team is 3-3 in the SEC. It recorded a big win over No. 1 South Carolina in December, but couldn't build off that momentum, going 2-3 since. The team did beat Vanderbilt in its last game, winning 66-52 behind 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting from Lauren Hansen and a double-double from Aijha Blackwell, who scored 12 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

A&M has won four of the last five games its played against Missouri.

