Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M at Missouri in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Aggies sit 1-5 in SEC play and now have to take on a tough Missouri team.

Texas A&M (11-7) goes on the road to face Missouri (14-5) on Sunday in an SEC women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Missouri in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Watch Texas A&M at Missouri online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas A&M is struggling in head coach Gary Blair's final season, sitting just 1-5 in SEC play, with the only win coming in double overtime against Florida. It's last three losses have been by double digits.

In the team's 80-63 loss to Ole Miss, Kayla Wells scored 14 points on 3-for-5 shooting to lead the team. Ole Miss won the turnover battle 17-6, and the Aggies shot just 2-for-12 in the third quarter. The team has struggled to figure to its rotation all season.

As for Missouri, the team is 3-3 in the SEC. It recorded a big win over No. 1 South Carolina in December, but couldn't build off that momentum, going 2-3 since. The team did beat Vanderbilt in its last game, winning 66-52 behind 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting from Lauren Hansen and a double-double from Aijha Blackwell, who scored 12 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

A&M has won four of the last five games its played against Missouri.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Texas A&M at Missouri in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17449446
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Magic

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

2 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) fouls Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy