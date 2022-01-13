Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It has been a rough start in conference play for Texas A&M and doesn’t get easier with No. 1 South Carolina up next.

The No. 1 team in women's college basketball, South Carolina (15-1), will be tested today with Texas A&M (10-5), who are at the bottom of the SEC at the moment. 

How to Watch Texas A&M at South Carolina today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Gamecocks used No. 21 Kentucky as an example to the rest of the country that they are still the best team out there with a 74-54 win:

Aliyah Boston has been great all season for the Gamecocks, leading them in scoring and rebounding, acting as a walking double-double averaging 17.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

In fact, she is on a run right now of nine straight games of at least 16 points and 11 rebounds.

As a team in the win over Kentucky, the Gamecocks had four players in double figures, led by Zia Cooke’s 19 points, Victaria Saxton’s 12 points and nine rebounds and Destanni Henderson’s 10 points.

This is the most complete team in the country, averaging 72.1 points per game and giving up 54.1 points to foes. That is going to make things even more challenging for the Aggies today.

This season, the Aggies have been strong, averaging 74.2 points per game and giving up 63.1 points to their opponents.

They can score, but in games against ranked teams, they are 0-3 and see their offense falter down to 57.0 points per game. As the competition gets better for the Aggies, they have not been able to rise to the occasion. 

Tonight is the ultimate competition in the best team in the country.

