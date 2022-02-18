Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M at Ole Miss in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ole Miss tries to sweep the season series against Texas A&M in women's college basketball.

Ole Miss (18-6) hosts Texas A&M (14-10) after Ole Miss got its first win in program history on the road versus the Aggies earlier this season.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Ole Miss in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Texas A&M at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Led by Lashonda Monk’s 16 points, the Rebels got hot in the second quarter and coasted to an 80-63 win over A&M in January. Ole Miss scored a season-high for a quarter with 28 points in the second frame, then followed that up with a 16-2 run to open the third quarter.

Monk’s 16 points in the game marked her fifth consecutive game in double figures, while five Rebels racked up double figures in the win, including 11 points and four blocks from Shakira Austin.

The Rebels handled the Aggies thanks to their defense, scoring 25 points off of 17 Texas A&M turnovers, and are now looking to rebound from a 70-59 loss to Mississippi State on Sunday.

Despite 23 points from Kayla Wells, the Aggies fell to LSU in a 74-58 loss on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

