How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee goes for its fifth straight win in women's college basketball on Thursday night when it hosts Texas A&M in an SEC battle.

Tennessee has climbed back near the top of the women's college basketball world with a 13-1 start to the year. The Volunteers have been great this season as their only loss has come to No. 2 Stanford back on Dec. 18.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Texas A&M at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since that loss, the Vols have rolled off four straight wins, including beating Alabama and Arkansas in their first two SEC games of the year. The quick start has them looking like not only one of the best teams in the conference but also the country.

Thursday night, they get another tough test when they take on a Texas A&M team that is coming off a loss to LSU in its SEC opener.

The Aggies started the year 8-0, but have won just twice in their last five games. It has been a tough stretch for them, but they get a chance to get right back up with a game against a red-hot Tennessee team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Texas A&M at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
tennessee women
Women's College Basketball

