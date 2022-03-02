Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Vanderbilt and Texas A&M kick off the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

Vanderbilt heads to the SEC Tournament having won just once in the last eight games. The Commodores snapped a six-game losing streak last Thursday when they upset No. 15 Florida 63-59, but lost at Alabama 77-71 on Sunday.

They finished the regular season 4-12 in the SEC and 13-17 overall but played well at times in beating the Gators and also knocking off Kentucky earlier this season.

It has been a tough year for the Commodores, but Wednesday they will look to start a surprise run in the tournament starting with a Texas A&M team that they lost to 76-58 back on Feb. 10.

The Aggies, though, will look to beat Vanderbilt again as they try and snap a five-game losing streak.

They haven't won since beating the Commodores as they have also struggled in the SEC and finished with the same 4-12 record in conference play.

These two teams aren't expected to make much noise in the tournament, but Wednesday they get a chance to start with a win and set up a matchup against fifth-seeded Florida.

