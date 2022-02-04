Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas at Baylor in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top-15 teams battle Friday night when No. 13 Texas travels to No. 9 Baylor for a huge Big 12 game

Texas and Baylor head into Friday's game in desperation mode. Both teams are coming off losses to Oklahoma and both are 5-3 in the Big 12. They are both very good teams, but both can not afford another loss in conference play.

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Texas has its four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when Oklahoma beat the Longhorns 65-63. Liz Scott hit a layup with four seconds left for the Sooners that sent Texas home with its third Big 12 loss.

It was a tough loss for the Longhorns as they were playing great basketball as they beat No. 7 Iowa State and No. 25 Kansas State during their winning streak.

Friday they must take on another ranked team in Baylor needing a win in the first of two straight against the Bears. They will play again at Texas on Sunday.

The Bears will look to draw first blood as they also try and recover from a late loss to Oklahoma. Liz Scott was once again the one hitting the winning shot as she hit a layup with six seconds left to get the win.

It was the second win for the Sooners against Baylor this season and it snapped the Bears' five-game winning streak.

Friday night's game is huge for both teams and this weekend will tell us a lot about where both of these teams stand and it should be great basketball.

