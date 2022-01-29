Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A major matchup in women's college basketball takes place with the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma on Saturday.

One of the top women's college basketball matchups of the day takes place when Texas (15-3) and Oklahoma (17-3) meet on the hardwood today in this edition of the Red River Rivalry.

Both teams are among the top in the country, with Texas entering the matchup ranked No. 9 in the coaches poll and Oklahoma trailing not far behind at No. 18.

The Lady Longhorns have won their last four games, including — most recently — a 66-48 beatdown over No. 25 Kansas State on Wednesday. Texas was led that day by Aliyah Matharu with her 18 points and five rebounds, as well as by Audrey Warren and her 16 points.

The Lady Sooners, meanwhile, have won four of their last five games, entering today's showdown against Texas coming off of an emphatic 84-58 win over rival Oklahoma State on Wednesday. That evening, Oklahoma was led by Liz Scott's 22 points and six rebounds, as well as by Madi Williams' 13 points and seven boards.

When two programs with a rivalry as rich in history as Oklahoma and Texas meet, it's must-watch television. That will be the case today in the Top 25 matchup between the Lady Sooners and Lady Longhorns.

To catch the action, tune into MSG+ at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

