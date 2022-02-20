Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas at West Virginia in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 14 Texas travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia in women's basketball on Sunday.

No. 14 Texas (17-6) will travel to take on West Virginia (11-11) in Morgantown on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Texas at West Virginia in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the Texas at West Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time these two teams met, the Longhorns used a strong first-half performance to build an insurmountable lead, defeating the Mountaineers 73-57 last month in Austin.

Texas guard Aliyah Matharu led the way with a game-high 26 points, while senior Audrey Warren added 17 points, as Texas made a season-high 26 free throws attempts.

Texas’s win over West Virginia sparked a four-game winning streak for the Longhorns, including wins over No. 7 Iowa State and No. 25 Kansas State as they moved up the AP polls.

Despite the loss back in January, West Virginia is 4-2 in its six contests against Texas and hasn't lost a home game to the Longhorns since the 2019 season.

If Texas wants to keep pace in the AP polls, it'll need to make it two in a row against the Mountaineers with a win on Sunday. 

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Texas at West Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
