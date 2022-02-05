How to Watch Texas Southern vs Florida A&M

Texas Southern comes into this game hoping to extend its two-game winning streak against a Florida A&M team with just two wins on the season.

Texas Southern has not won more than two games in a row the entire season. Compared to the beginning of the season, however, the Tigers are playing decent basketball.

They started the season 0-8, and have since gone 5-3. A win today would be the first three-game winning streak all season.

It's a different story for Florida A&M. The Rattlers are on a five-game losing streak and have not won back-to-back games all year. They started the year 0-11 before beating Bethune-Cookman.

The SWAC is currently being dominated by Jackson State, which has gone 9-0 in conference play. Texas Southern is hoping it can make a late-season push and continue the winning streak and also continue the solid play until the end of the year.

All five of Texas Southern's wins have been against SWAC teams, which brings its record to 5-11. Florida A&M is trying to get any win it can. The Rattlers have been toward the bottom of the standings all season and they're hoping they can pull the upset on Texas Southern.

