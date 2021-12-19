How to Watch Texas vs. Arizona

Arizona puts its perfect record on the line when it battles No. 11 Texas in Las Vegas.

Arizona and Texas play Sunday afternoon in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. They play the second game of the challenge after the Stanford and Texas men's teams play.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Texas in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Arizona vs. Texas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona comes into the game winners of its first 10 games of the year, including a big two-point win against No. 6 Louisville. The winning streak has moved the Wildcats all the way up to No. 4 in the latest AP Poll.

Sunday they will look to stay perfect when they play a Texas team that has just one loss on the year.

The Longhorns have won four straight since they lost their only game of the year to Tennessee back on Nov. 21.

Outside of their game with Tennessee, the Longhorns have been great, including wins over rival Texas A&M and No. 3 Stanford.

Both of these teams have been playing great basketball, which should make this a great game and one of the best of the day.

Regional restrictions may apply.