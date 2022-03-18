How to Watch Texas vs. Fairfield: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-6) and the No. 15 seed Fairfield Stags (25-6) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 8:00 PM.
How to Watch Texas vs. Fairfield
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Texas vs. Fairfield
- The Longhorns score 16.1 more points per game (72.6) than the Stags allow (56.5).
- When Texas puts up more than 56.5 points, it is 23-5.
- When Fairfield allows fewer than 72.6 points, it is 22-3.
- The Stags score an average of 65.1 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 56.7 the Longhorns allow.
- Fairfield is 20-4 when it scores more than 56.7 points.
- Texas is 23-2 when it allows fewer than 65.1 points.
- The Longhorns are the country's 37th-ranked scoring team (72.6 PPG), while the Stags rank 35th in points per game allowed (56.5) in the country.
- Fairfield is the country's 161st-ranked offense (65.1 PPG), while Texas is the 40th-ranked defense (56.7).
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Kansas
W 70-60
Away
3/5/2022
Oklahoma State
W 65-50
Home
3/11/2022
Kansas State
W 72-65
Home
3/12/2022
Iowa State
W 82-73
Away
3/13/2022
Baylor
W 67-58
Away
3/18/2022
Fairfield
-
Home
Fairfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Rider
W 65-61
Home
3/5/2022
Saint Peter's
W 56-43
Away
3/9/2022
Iona
W 69-56
Home
3/11/2022
Niagara
W 75-38
Home
3/12/2022
Manhattan
W 73-68
Home
3/18/2022
Texas
-
Away
