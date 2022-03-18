Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas vs. Fairfield: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas Longhorns guard Sophie Taylor (5) joins her teammates as they throw water on Texas Longhorns head coach Karen Aston while they celebrate in the locker room after beating Stanford Cardinal 69-64 during an NCAA women's basketball game at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN] Rbb Texas Vs Standford

The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-6) and the No. 15 seed Fairfield Stags (25-6) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 8:00 PM.

How to Watch Texas vs. Fairfield

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Texas vs. Fairfield

  • The Longhorns score 16.1 more points per game (72.6) than the Stags allow (56.5).
  • When Texas puts up more than 56.5 points, it is 23-5.
  • When Fairfield allows fewer than 72.6 points, it is 22-3.
  • The Stags score an average of 65.1 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 56.7 the Longhorns allow.
  • Fairfield is 20-4 when it scores more than 56.7 points.
  • Texas is 23-2 when it allows fewer than 65.1 points.
  • The Longhorns are the country's 37th-ranked scoring team (72.6 PPG), while the Stags rank 35th in points per game allowed (56.5) in the country.
  • Fairfield is the country's 161st-ranked offense (65.1 PPG), while Texas is the 40th-ranked defense (56.7).

Texas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Kansas

W 70-60

Away

3/5/2022

Oklahoma State

W 65-50

Home

3/11/2022

Kansas State

W 72-65

Home

3/12/2022

Iowa State

W 82-73

Away

3/13/2022

Baylor

W 67-58

Away

3/18/2022

Fairfield

-

Home

Fairfield Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Rider

W 65-61

Home

3/5/2022

Saint Peter's

W 56-43

Away

3/9/2022

Iona

W 69-56

Home

3/11/2022

Niagara

W 75-38

Home

3/12/2022

Manhattan

W 73-68

Home

3/18/2022

Texas

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Fairfield at Texas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
