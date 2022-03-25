How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
Key Stats for Texas vs. Ohio State
- The Longhorns score 7.2 more points per game (72.7) than the Buckeyes give up (65.5).
- When Texas scores more than 65.5 points, it is 18-2.
- Ohio State is 18-0 when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.
- The Buckeyes put up 22.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (56.5).
- Ohio State is 22-5 when it scores more than 56.5 points.
- Texas has a 23-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.6 points.
- The Longhorns are college basketball's 36th-ranked scoring team (72.7 PPG), while the Buckeyes allow the rank 218th in points per game (65.5) in college basketball action.
- The seventh-ranked scoring college basketball team (78.6 PPG) is Ohio State, while the Texas squad ranks 31st in the country defensively (56.5 PPG).
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Kansas State
W 72-65
Home
3/12/2022
Iowa State
W 82-73
Away
3/13/2022
Baylor
W 67-58
Away
3/18/2022
Fairfield
W 70-52
Home
3/20/2022
Utah
W 78-56
Home
3/25/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Michigan State
W 61-55
Away
3/4/2022
Michigan State
W 74-58
Home
3/5/2022
Indiana
L 70-62
Home
3/19/2022
Missouri State
W 63-56
Home
3/21/2022
LSU
W 79-64
Away
3/25/2022
Texas
-
Away
