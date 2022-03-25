Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Kateri Poole (5) reacts to defeating the LSU Lady Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State

  • Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Texas vs. Ohio State

  • The Longhorns score 7.2 more points per game (72.7) than the Buckeyes give up (65.5).
  • When Texas scores more than 65.5 points, it is 18-2.
  • Ohio State is 18-0 when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.
  • The Buckeyes put up 22.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (56.5).
  • Ohio State is 22-5 when it scores more than 56.5 points.
  • Texas has a 23-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.6 points.
  • The Longhorns are college basketball's 36th-ranked scoring team (72.7 PPG), while the Buckeyes allow the rank 218th in points per game (65.5) in college basketball action.
  • The seventh-ranked scoring college basketball team (78.6 PPG) is Ohio State, while the Texas squad ranks 31st in the country defensively (56.5 PPG).

Texas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Kansas State

W 72-65

Home

3/12/2022

Iowa State

W 82-73

Away

3/13/2022

Baylor

W 67-58

Away

3/18/2022

Fairfield

W 70-52

Home

3/20/2022

Utah

W 78-56

Home

3/25/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Michigan State

W 61-55

Away

3/4/2022

Michigan State

W 74-58

Home

3/5/2022

Indiana

L 70-62

Home

3/19/2022

Missouri State

W 63-56

Home

3/21/2022

LSU

W 79-64

Away

3/25/2022

Texas

-

Away

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Regional Semifinal: Ohio State vs. Texas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

