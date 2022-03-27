How to Watch Texas vs. Stanford Women's Basketball NCAA Elite Eight

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Elite Eight: Texas vs Stanford in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas battles No. 1 Stanford on Sunday night in Spokane with a Final Fourth berth on the line in women's college basketball.

The top two seeds made it through the Spokane region and will now battle Sunday night for the right to go to the Final Four.

How to Watch the NCAA Elite Eight Texas vs Stanford in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Texas vs Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 2 Texas slipped by No. 6 Ohio State 66-63 on Friday night to earn a berth into the Elite Eight. The Buckeyes were coming off a big upset of No. 3 LSU but the Longhorns did just enough to fend them off and get the win.

It was the 14th straight win for Texas as it is playing as well as anyone in the country right now. 

Sunday, though, it gets a lot tougher as the Longhorns try and take down No. 1 Stanford with a Final Four berth on the line.

The Cardinal fended off a huge Maryland rally in the Sweet 16 to get the win. They led the Terrapins by 23 heading into the fourth quarter and despite getting outscored by 17 in the last quarter, they were able to come away with the 72-66 win.

It was the closest game of the tournament for Stanford, but it still controlled much of the game and continue to look like one of the best teams in the tournament.

Sunday, the Cardinal will look to stay hot and get a big win over No. 2 Texas and make their 15th Final Four appearance.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

NCAA Elite Eight: Texas vs. Stanford

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
