How to Watch Texas at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

The No. 25 Texas women's basketball team travels to California on Sunday to take on No. 3 Stanford. Both teams are 1–0 so far this season.

How to Watch Texas at Stanford today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Longhorns are coming off of a big win over New Orleans, winning 131–36. The level of competition makes it hard to judge the result, but a young Longhorns team looked impressive.

Two freshmen, Aaliyah Moore and Rori Harmon, started for the Longhorns, but it was another freshman, Kyndall Hunter, who had the top performance, scoring 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting and showcasing her quick-trigger release.

Stanford won last year's NCAA championship but saw star player Kiana Williams graduate. Still, the team returns Lexie Hull, Haley Jones, Anna Wilson and Cameron Brink.

None of them had to do much in a 91–36 win against Morgan State to open the year, as the Cardinal had 47 bench points. Francesca Belibi led the team in scoring with 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

These teams last met in 2019, with a much-different Texas team winning 69–64. Of the Texas players who played in that game, only Joanne Allen-Taylor is still on the team.

