    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A young Texas team tries to stay unbeaten against Tennessee in this top 25 women's college basketball matchup.
    Author:

    No. 12 Texas (3-0) will face No. 16 Tennessee (3-0) in a nonconference women's college basketball contest Sunday afternoon.

    How to Watch Texas at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream Texas at Tennessee on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Lady Vols are coming off a close win against a strong South Florida team, winning 52–49. That followed a 49–41 win over UCF.

    Tennessee's offense hasn't been firing on all cylinders yet, in large part because star Rae Burrell is injured and has played just one game. That's put the offensive burden on Jordan Horston, who is averaging 19.0 points per game but missed the season opener due to injury.

    As for Texas, the Longhorns are starting two true freshmen plus a sophomore who didn't play much last year, but Vic Schaefer's squad seems to have figured things out quickly. The team forced defending champion Stanford into a slow game, pulling out a 61–56 win last weekend.

    Aliyah Matharu leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game. Freshman point guard Rori Harmon is averaging 13,0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists. The two came up big in the Stanford win.

    These teams last played in 2016, with Texas winning 72–67.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    
