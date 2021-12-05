Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas at Texas A&M in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Texas and Texas A&M meet in College Station with both teams ranked in the Top 25.
    Author:

    No. 15 Texas (5-1) and No. 17 Texas A&M (8-0) will meet on Sunday at Reed Arena in College Station. It's just the second meeting of these teams since 2014 and the final scheduled game against Texas for long-time A&M head coach Gary Blair, who is retiring after this season.

    How to Watch Texas at Texas A&M in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live Stream Texas at Texas A&M on fuboTV:

    Texas has the biggest win of the two teams, as it defeated defending champion Stanford 61-56 in November. The team's lone loss was against Tennessee, losing 74-70 in overtime.

    Freshman guard Rori Harmon has been key for this team, averaging 11.2 points and 2.0 steals per game, while Aliyah Matharu is leading the team in scoring at 15.0 points per game. Injuries to freshmen Aaliyah Moore and Kyndall Hunter have impacted the team's offensive upside at times, though the team is sixth in scoring offense thanks to a 131-point outburst against New Orleans.

    As for the Aggies, the team has beaten four teams with a Her Hoop Stats rating of 51st or better, with the best win coming against a strong Stephen F. Austin team that sits 21st in that metric.

    Blair's team is employing a more guard-heavy approach than in the past, with Kayla Wells leading the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game. Wells and Jordan Nixon are the only players to start every game, as Blair has been mixing up the starting unit.

    These teams played last season in Austin, with Texas A&M winning 66-61. Nixon scored 11 points in the win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Texas at Texas A&M

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

