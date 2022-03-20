Texas vs. Utah: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas vs. Utah: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Anna Wilson (3) celebrates with coach Tara VanDerveer after the Pac -12 Conference Women's Tournament Championship against the Utah Utes at Michelob Ultra Arena. Stanford defeated Utah 73-48. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Texas vs. Utah

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Texas vs. Utah

  • The 72.5 points per game the Longhorns record are just 4.6 more points than the Utes give up (67.9).
  • When Texas totals more than 67.9 points, it is 15-1.
  • When Utah allows fewer than 72.5 points, it is 15-2.
  • The Utes' 76.5 points per game are 20.0 more points than the 56.5 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
  • Utah has put together a 17-10 record in games it scores more than 56.5 points.
  • Texas has a 23-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.5 points.
  • The Longhorns are at the 37th spot in the country's scoring charts (72.5 PPG), while the Utes allow the 277th-fewest points per game (67.9) in the country.
  • The 17th-ranked scoring college basketball team (76.5 PPG) is Utah, while the Texas squad ranks 33rd in the country defensively (56.5 PPG).

Texas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Oklahoma State

W 65-50

Home

3/11/2022

Kansas State

W 72-65

Home

3/12/2022

Iowa State

W 82-73

Away

3/13/2022

Baylor

W 67-58

Away

3/18/2022

Fairfield

W 70-52

Home

3/20/2022

Utah

-

Home

Utah Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Cal

W 66-60

Home

3/3/2022

Washington State

W 70-59

Away

3/4/2022

Oregon

W 80-73

Away

3/6/2022

Stanford

L 73-48

Away

3/18/2022

Arkansas

W 92-69

Home

3/20/2022

Texas

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Utah Utes at Texas Longhorns

TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
