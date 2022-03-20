Texas vs. Utah: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Texas vs. Utah: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Texas vs. Utah
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Texas vs. Utah
- The 72.5 points per game the Longhorns record are just 4.6 more points than the Utes give up (67.9).
- When Texas totals more than 67.9 points, it is 15-1.
- When Utah allows fewer than 72.5 points, it is 15-2.
- The Utes' 76.5 points per game are 20.0 more points than the 56.5 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
- Utah has put together a 17-10 record in games it scores more than 56.5 points.
- Texas has a 23-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.5 points.
- The Longhorns are at the 37th spot in the country's scoring charts (72.5 PPG), while the Utes allow the 277th-fewest points per game (67.9) in the country.
- The 17th-ranked scoring college basketball team (76.5 PPG) is Utah, while the Texas squad ranks 33rd in the country defensively (56.5 PPG).
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Oklahoma State
W 65-50
Home
3/11/2022
Kansas State
W 72-65
Home
3/12/2022
Iowa State
W 82-73
Away
3/13/2022
Baylor
W 67-58
Away
3/18/2022
Fairfield
W 70-52
Home
3/20/2022
Utah
-
Home
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Cal
W 66-60
Home
3/3/2022
Washington State
W 70-59
Away
3/4/2022
Oregon
W 80-73
Away
3/6/2022
Stanford
L 73-48
Away
3/18/2022
Arkansas
W 92-69
Home
3/20/2022
Texas
-
Away
How To Watch
March
20
2022
Utah Utes at Texas Longhorns
TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)